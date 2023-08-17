Joseph Wayne Russell

Joseph Wayne Russell, age 84, left his loved ones on August 12, with his wife, Sharon, by his side. Joe, second of five children was son to Alice and Ervin Russell, born June 8, 1939. Always an exceptional athlete, he excelled in three sports throughout school in Cody, Wyo. While in the Marines, Joe married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Flom, in December 1958. Upon graduating from MSU, he became a career educator, coach, and activities director primarily at Will James Junior High School in Billings and Laurel High School in Laurel. Joe always maintained strong family and community ties. His years of dedication earned Joe and Sharon a life pass to all Montana High School Events, using the pass to its fullest.

Always an avid golfer and fisherman, upon retirement he found great enjoyment playing his bass with friends and the occasional grandchild. He entertained at gatherings from coffee shops to pubs to nursing home facilities and even the Big Horn Basin boat club. Joe is survived by Sharon, his wife of 64 years; and four siblings, Butch Russell (Jeanne), Bonnie, Barbara (Tom), and Janie (Donny); brother in-laws Bob Flom (Carol) and Phil Flom (Marge); two sons, Tim (Joyce) and Tom (Lori); six of seven grandchildren Sadie (Brian), Sean (Teryl), Markie, Seth (Nicole), Charles (Aimee) and Chloe; and his seven great grandchildren, Kenley, Kane, Kylen, Lyra, Jules, Amos, and Asa. His grandchildren and great grandchildren brought joy to his life and to them, he will forever be Papa Joe. His grandson, Kane, preceded him in death and they are together again, making heaven a little more fun.

Memorial service will be at Laurel Golf Club, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 1:30 p.m. In lieu of, donations to Kane Russell Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 261, Columbus, MT 59019, or to a charity of your choice.