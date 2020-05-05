Josephine Marie Jones-Haywood

Joy passed away with her husband David by her side. She was preceded in death by her son Randy; parents Earl and Grace Jones; three brothers, Robert, Link and Buddy Jones; and sister Lavera Hoffman.
Joy is survived by her husband David Haywood; and three sons Tim Woodard (Brenda), Jeff Woodard (Sheri), and Jasen Woodard; as well as sister Janie Wildman and brother Oliver Jones. Her extended family included stepchildren Randy and Robert Haywood, DG Haywood, Amber Schulze, Ross, Ron, and Russell Kruse. She also leaves behind 29 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
