LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Our dear mother, Josephine (Jo) Pauline Plummer, age 90, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019, at the Brookdale Green Mountain Skilled nursing center in Lakewood, Co. She is the eldest of 11 children and daughter of Louie and Mary Thomas. A memorial service will be held at Billings St Pius X church on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. Reception will also be held at the church.
For the full obituary, please see the following website where you may also share your remembrances and condolences with the family on the tribute wall: https://www.bullockmortuary.com/notices/Josephine-Plummer
