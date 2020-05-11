× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our loving mother and grandmother, Josephine R. Bartels, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

'Gramma Jo,' or 'Little Jo,' as others knew her, was born on Nov. 1, 1924, to Bert and Myra Reese of Akron, Colorado. She had one older brother, Jimmy. Jo was married to Charles Kenneth 'Ken' McShane in 1954 and had one son, Douglas Reese McShane, in 1955. Ken passed away in 1979, and Jo remarried her childhood sweetheart, Gordon Bartels, in 1980. Gordon passed away 14 years ago.

Jo is survived by her son, Douglas McShane (married to Catherine); her stepson, Darren Bartels (married to Mary); and numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren, Dylan McShane (married to Chelsea), Loreena McShane, Kelsey Harris (married to Mike Harris), Rhianna Bittner, Christopher Bittner and Sean Hogan. Her large extended family includes 22 great-grandchildren!

Jo opened her home to all of us and never failed to welcome with open arms any new member of this large extended family with grace and generosity. Every year at Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter, birthdays — whenever possible! — she joyfully opened her home to hosting huge family parties to include each and every one of the family … and their friends!