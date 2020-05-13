Josephine R. Keepers
Josephine R. Keepers passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at her home in Billings.
Josephine was born April 26, 1939, in Hackensack, New Jersey to parents, Angelo and Bessie Ruggiero. She attended school in Lodi, New Jersey and graduated from Lodi High School in 1957.
In Oct. of 1960 Josephine married Darwin F. Keepers and together they had a son, Ralph Keepers, in 1965. The family moved to Billings in Sept. of 1972 and Josephine, or ‘Jo' as most knew her, worked for Deaconess Hospital, which became The Billings Clinic, for over 34 years in the accounting department.
She volunteered for several organizations including the Billings Clinic and The Adult Resource Alliance. She also enjoyed visiting with friends and her hobbies, knitting, crocheting and puzzles.
Josephine is survived by her son, Ralph; granddaughter, Jessica Gallagher; great grandson, Liam Gallagher; and many cousins and relatives in the New Jersey area. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin and granddaughter, Brianna Nicole Johnson.
Her son would like to thank all the many friends and family members who have offered their kind words, memories, and support.
Memorials may be made to The Evangelical United Methodist Church, The Adult Resource Alliance, or a charity of one's choice. Condolences and memories may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
