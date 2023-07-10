Journey Joseph Morales was born on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 11:08 a.m. at Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana. He weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 18 inches long. Journey suffered complications at birth and was transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he passed away peacefully in his mother's arms on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 9:23 p.m.

Journey is the son of Jeffery and Haley Morales of Billings. He is the answer to their prayers after a five-year "journey" of infertility and IVF and blessed his family with two days of pure love. Journey experienced his first bath, listened to stories from his family members, received many hugs and kisses, danced with Mom and Dad, and was told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times.

Journey is deeply loved and survived by his mom and dad; his grandparents, Shan and Jerrae Kuntz, Julio Morales and Robbie Moreland; his uncles, Logan Kuntz, Rylan Kuntz, and Lane Morales; great-grandparents Judy Kuntz and Jerry and Carol Brown; as well as many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandpa Ackie Kuntz; great-grandma Colleen Holsworth; and cousin Landen Moreland.

Although his time on earth was short, Journey made a lifelong impression.

Until we can hold you in heaven. We love you, our baby boy.