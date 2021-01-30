Joy Carol Oostermeyer

Joy Carol was born on Christmas Day 1943 to Alex and Christine (Reiner) Hill in Sidney, Montana. She was raised with her older brothers on the family farm north of Lambert and attended Three Buttes Community School before graduating from Sidney High School with the class of ‘61.

Early on she developed a fondness for fur babies. Several critters found their way into her heart and home over the years. Oskar and Cha-Lee will miss lap time, walks and snuggling in bed with her.

Joy was united in marriage with her life partner, Robert Oostermeyer, at the Lonsdale United Methodist Church in Sidney on Oct. 6, 1961. Together they raised their children in Sidney before moving to Idaho Falls. After retirement they made Billings their home where their children and families reside.

Joy held various positions throughout her life. However, her career was being a full charge bookkeeper. She spent several years with Richland Homes in Sidney later retiring from Holst Truck Parts in Idaho Falls. From flying to Hawaii, Florida or just a road trip, she enjoyed having adventures. She and Bob shared many memorable excursions. A stop at a Casino to see if the reels would line up for a payout was a favorite pastime.