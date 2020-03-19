Joy S. Rowe

Joy S. Rowe was born May 12, 1936, in Billings, Montana. Joy passed away March 11, 2020, at Aspen Meadows in Billings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joy worked for U.S. Bank for 20 plus years, both in Billings and St. Paul, Minnesota. She was always very active in church. She will be remembered for the love she showed to her family and friends.

Joy is survived by her sister Dianna Noznesky, son Paul Rowe, and four grandchildren Logan Rowe, Haley Rowe, Kylie Rowe and Kendall Rowe.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.