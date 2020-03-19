Joy S. Rowe
Joy S. Rowe was born May 12, 1936, in Billings, Montana. Joy passed away March 11, 2020, at Aspen Meadows in Billings.
You have free articles remaining.
Joy worked for U.S. Bank for 20 plus years, both in Billings and St. Paul, Minnesota. She was always very active in church. She will be remembered for the love she showed to her family and friends.
Joy is survived by her sister Dianna Noznesky, son Paul Rowe, and four grandchildren Logan Rowe, Haley Rowe, Kylie Rowe and Kendall Rowe.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joy Rowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.