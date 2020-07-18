Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Interment service for Joy Swanson will be held Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Donations in Joy's memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Horns in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.