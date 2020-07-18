Joy Swanson
Joy Swanson

Interment service for Joy Swanson will be held Thursday, July 23 at 10 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Donations in Joy's memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Horns in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo.

To plant a tree in memory of Joy Swanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

