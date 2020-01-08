RED LODGE — On Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in the early morning hours of this new year, Joy W. Hunt, our beloved wife, cherished mom, and adored gramma, returned home to that place of perfect love from which she came at the all too young age of 64.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, in Red Lodge, MT with a reception to follow. Additional information can be found on Joy's Facebook and in the Carbon County Newspaper.
