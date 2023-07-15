Joy Waylander finished her journey on May 6, 2023, at the age of 90 years. She was born June 14, 1932, to Kenneth and Audrey Shattuck in Moosejaw, Saskatchewan. She graduated high school early and, at the age of 16, traveled by herself on the train to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she attended the University of Minnesota. She married Marlin Waylander in 1952, at Our Redeemer's Lutheran in Minneapolis.

Joy and Marlin moved to Billings in 1962 and together raised four children: Laura, Gary, Gregg and David. When the children grew older, she attended Eastern Montana College in Billings, where she received an undergraduate degree in school psychology and a master's in special education. She greatly enjoyed her work in the Billings and Park County school districts, where she had a significant impact on many young lives. After retiring in 1988, they spent 30 years traveling and seeing the world.

She was a faithful member of American Lutheran Church. She was a great cook and could always be relied on to provide visiting family with their favorite cookies. She was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed boasting about her family.

Joy is survived by her children, Laurie (Tom) Hornung, Gary (Connie), Gregg and David (Rhonda); grandchildren, Stuart (Heidi), Ross (Kara), Phillip (Anna), Kenny (Chelsie), Derek (Rebecca), Jared (Jessica), Kinsey, Joshua (Rachel), Abigail (Anthony), Whitney (Chad) and Will; step-grandchildren, Brad (Ashley) and Tiffani; great-grandchildren, Maggie, Greta, Kaia, Everett, Arie, Nyela, Thomas, Matilda, Olivia, Morgan, Carlie, Hudson, Arlo and Myles She was looking forward to the addition of two great-grandchildren in June.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin; her brother and sister-in-law, Clark and Lois; her parents; daughter-in-law Gayle; granddaughter Emily; great-grandson Parker; and step-grandson-in-law Michael.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave., with lunch following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to America Lutheran Church Endowment Fund or St. John's United Hospice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.