Joyce Anne Case, 86, of Livingston, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Nov. 14, with her daughter by her side.

Joyce was born June 23, 1934, in Livingston to Roy and Montana (Larango) Emery. She spent her entire life in Livingston where she grew to be a strong-willed independent woman. In 1952 she married Wallace R. Case. The two later divorced. As a young woman, Joyce played piano and began a life-long love of reading. Before becoming blind and housebound, she enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Even after losing her vision, Joyce remained a strong and capable person. She was grateful for the help and friendship of many, including her children and Carol Carry, Jan Stevenson, and Kathy Amunrud.

Having been trained at a young age by a Northern Pacific Railroad accountant, Joyce became an extraordinary bookkeeper. She began her work life as a teenager in her uncle's grocery store and was a bookkeeper for a number of Livingston businesses throughout her life, including John's IGA, Fleming Brothers Grocery, Burkland Studs, and Rocky Mountain Design. She also worked for a period in the Park County Clerk and Recorder's Office.