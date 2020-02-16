Joyce Charlotte Vance returned to her Lord on Feb. 4, 2020 in Billings. Joyce was born to Henry and Margaret Wagner in Sheridan, Wyoming on March 10, 1938. She attended Billings Senior High and graduated in 1956 from Red Lodge High School. She married G. Keith Thomas in 1956, becoming a Navy wife and later having five children. In 1971 Keith tragically died on a business trip to Algeria. Joyce later married Seth Vance. Joyce loved her family, pets, cooking and gardening.