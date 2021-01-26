Joyce (Jody) Von Laven - Clayburg
Joyce (Jody) Von Laven - Clayburg died peacefully in Billings, Montana on Jan. 21, 2021.
Jody is survived by her sister Audrey Olsen, her four children, Scott Von Laven (Grettel), Julie Von Laven Canan (Jim), John Von Laven (Linda), and Lisa Von Laven, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
A complete obituary can be found at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.