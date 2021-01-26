 Skip to main content
Joyce (Jody) Von Laven - Clayburg
Joyce (Jody) Von Laven - Clayburg

Joyce (Jody) Von Laven - Clayburg

Joyce (Jody) Von Laven - Clayburg

Joyce (Jody) Von Laven - Clayburg died peacefully in Billings, Montana on Jan. 21, 2021.

Jody is survived by her sister Audrey Olsen, her four children, Scott Von Laven (Grettel), Julie Von Laven Canan (Jim), John Von Laven (Linda), and Lisa Von Laven, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

A complete obituary can be found at smithfuneralchapels.com.

