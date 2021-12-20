Joyce Margaret Johnson, Billings, MT, was born Dec. 16, 1941 to Ivy and Clinton Babione at Sheridan, WY. She had one sister, Bea, and three brothers - Richard, Cecil and Bill.

She was raised on the ranch her grandfather homesteaded in 1892. Attending the Meade Creek one room school thru the 8th grade, she then graduated from Sheridan High School. Joyce taught Bible School in her teen years and was a 4-H member for several years. She played the accordion and was an entertainer with her skits. Helping other people was something she really enjoyed. She started working in banks early in life and made it a career as a real estate loan officer.

In 1966 she married Marlin Randall and acquired five step-children: Dennis (Jean) Randall, Sharon (Dan) Schutz, Cookie (Gary) Coats, Cindy Randall, Marlene “Sam” (John) Martinez.

She acquired two step-sons when she married Milton “Ace” Johnson on June 10, 1989 - Kevin and Mark (Shelly) Johnson. Even though she had no children of her own, she enjoyed spoiling everyone else's. She was blessed with many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.