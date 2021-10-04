On Sept. 30, 2021, the world lost a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joyce Marie Liptac, 83.

Joyce Marie Liptac was born on Sept. 26, 1938, to parents Juanita and Phil Schaub. She grew up in Yakima, Washington, with her sister Carol. Joyce graduated from Yakima Senior High in 1956 and then went on to attend Washington State University. As a student, she met Larry Liptac, and they were married in 1957. They had four children: Philip, Bryce, Patric, and Jill.

The family traveled worldwide with Larry's job, with stops in Singapore, Toronto, Chicago, and finally settling in the Billings area. While Larry worked, Joyce cared for her family.

In 1985, with family friends Stan and Louella Wilson, Joyce and Larry bought Mountain View Supply Company, where she worked as the secretary for the company.

Joyce had many interests. She and Larry were involved in numerous old car clubs, including Goggles and Dusters, Model A Club, and V8 Club. They enjoyed traveling around the country and participating in parades and many car shows.