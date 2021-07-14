Joyce Marie Moen
Joyce Marie Moen passed away on July 10, 2021 after a courageous battle with PKD. She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on August 20, 1947 to Merle and Jeanette Moen.
Joyce was an LPN, quilter, volunteer and perpetual student. She started the first Teen Al-Anon in North Dakota. She loved reading, music, traveling, studying Native American culture, and lunching with the ladies.
Joyce is survived by her two children, Lisa Carra and Wade Kiedrowski (Shanna) whom she had with her ex-husband Gordian Kiedrowski, and her grandchildren Chandler, Sterling, Noah, Brianna and Brandon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Jeanette.
We love you and miss you!
