Joyce Michels

Joyce was born on July 19, 1934, to James O. Alcorn and Esther Kodalen in Williston, North Dakota. She passed away peacefully at the Billings Clinic with her family by her side on Feb. 26, 2020. We are truly heartbroken.
Mom was raised in Homestead, Montana, where her father was a depot agent for the Great Northern Railroad. She graduated from Medicine Lake High School and attended Northern Montana College at Havre. She married Frank J. Michels and began her life traveling with Frank for various construction work in Montana. Once their children, Steve and Karen, were old enough to attend school, they settled in Billings.
Mom started working at the Billings Gazette as a receptionist and quickly became the Lifestyle Editor. She had a popular recipe column called ‘Just Ask Joyce’. We were the lucky recipients of her cooking and testing of some of the recipes. After she retired from the Gazette after 20 years, she was able to freelance and continue her column.
Mom’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was and always will be the heart and soul for all of us. She was someone we could always count on for love and support. She was beautiful inside and out. She was so special. Mom was our rock. She had a calm demeanor and loved animals. Witty, intelligent, and a true role model. She loved to travel and enjoyed several trips with family and the Global Grannies.
You have free articles remaining.
She adored her grandsons and they in turn adored her. She was blessed with 3 great granddaughters who always brought so much joy to her.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband Frank, mother and father, an infant brother and her brother James Alcorn. She is survived by her son, Steve Michels and his wife Deanna, and their son Jakob (Holly) Michels; her daughter Karen (Zane) Gray and their two sons Sean (Aubrey) Gray and their daughter Eliza; Chase (Lani) Gray and their daughter Deavyn. And of course her first great-granddaughter Annika Kemp.
Special thanks to Spike at the Pulmonary Center at Billings Clinic. He encouraged Mom to travel abroad in spite of her being on oxygen. Thank you also for the staff at St. John’s Transitional Center and the Billings Clinic for caring for Mom, and to Dee Nobles for being such a good friend for Mom and our family.
We will love you forever Mom. Rest in peace.
Funeral Services will be at King of Glory Lutheran Church, 4125 Grand Ave. Billings, MT 59106. Service will be held at noon on Saturday, March 7, reception to follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.