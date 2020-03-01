Joyce Michels

Joyce was born on July 19, 1934, to James O. Alcorn and Esther Kodalen in Williston, North Dakota. She passed away peacefully at the Billings Clinic with her family by her side on Feb. 26, 2020. We are truly heartbroken.

Mom was raised in Homestead, Montana, where her father was a depot agent for the Great Northern Railroad. She graduated from Medicine Lake High School and attended Northern Montana College at Havre. She married Frank J. Michels and began her life traveling with Frank for various construction work in Montana. Once their children, Steve and Karen, were old enough to attend school, they settled in Billings.

Mom started working at the Billings Gazette as a receptionist and quickly became the Lifestyle Editor. She had a popular recipe column called ‘Just Ask Joyce’. We were the lucky recipients of her cooking and testing of some of the recipes. After she retired from the Gazette after 20 years, she was able to freelance and continue her column.