Joyce Sharp

In 1944, Joyce married her high school sweetheart, William Grant Sharp. They had one daughter, Dianne Gayle, in 1946. Following Grant’s job with Burlington Northern, they moved from Logan to Livingston and, lastly, to Billings where they bought their first home. Joyce enjoyed her garden and was known for her prize winning dahlias. She also worked as a St. Vincent Pink Lady for 35 years. After Grant retired until his death in 1994, they took many tours across the country including Alaska, Hawaii and the East Coast. Joyce always filled her days with her many interests. She enjoyed her flowers, sewing, making candy, cooking, playing pinochle and having coffee with her many friends that dropped by her house. She will always be remembered as a truly wonderful Grandma by her granddaughters, great-grandchildren and the countless others she loved as her own.