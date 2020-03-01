Joyce Sharp peacefully left us on Feb. 16, 2020. Born in Willow Creek, Montana, on Jan. 15, 1926, to Bill and Cecele Cook, she joined one older sister, Connie, and then a younger brother, Don. Joyce truly enjoyed school graduating as valedictorian in 1943 from Willow Creek High School.
In 1944, Joyce married her high school sweetheart, William Grant Sharp. They had one daughter, Dianne Gayle, in 1946. Following Grant’s job with Burlington Northern, they moved from Logan to Livingston and, lastly, to Billings where they bought their first home. Joyce enjoyed her garden and was known for her prize winning dahlias. She also worked as a St. Vincent Pink Lady for 35 years. After Grant retired until his death in 1994, they took many tours across the country including Alaska, Hawaii and the East Coast. Joyce always filled her days with her many interests. She enjoyed her flowers, sewing, making candy, cooking, playing pinochle and having coffee with her many friends that dropped by her house. She will always be remembered as a truly wonderful Grandma by her granddaughters, great-grandchildren and the countless others she loved as her own.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Sharp; daughter, Dianne Roesch; her parents and brother. She is survived by her sister Connie Morrison; granddaughters Briana (Derek) Bergeron of Billings, MT, and Alyssa Burman (Chris Striefel) of Fairview, MT; and great-grandchildren Braden, Audrey, Jackson, and Lucas.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westpark Village for their help and care. A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held on June 4, 2020 at 3 p.m. at DanWalt Gardens in Billings and burial at the Mount Green Cemetery in Willow Creek the following day.
