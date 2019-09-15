{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD, NC — Joyce (Krebsbach) Somers, age 79, passed away peacefully Sept. 10. She was born August 25, 1940, in Helena to Lloyd and Beatrice (Waite) Krebsbach. She received her nursing license in 1960 and spent over 35 years caring for many.

Joyce was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Beatrice and her husband Robert.

Joyce, will be lovingly remembered by her children, Laura (Myron), Wade, and Robin (Bob). Joyce, also known as Grams, MoMa, and Grandma, will be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Andrea, William, Chelsea, Andrew, Michael, Ava, Cole, and great-granddaughter, Lillian. One of her great joys in life was keeping up with the many events and interests in her grandchildren’s lives.

The family will hold a private celebration of Joyce’s life on Fri., Sept. 13.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

