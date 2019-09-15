CONCORD, NC — Joyce (Krebsbach) Somers, age 79, passed away peacefully Sept. 10. She was born August 25, 1940, in Helena to Lloyd and Beatrice (Waite) Krebsbach. She received her nursing license in 1960 and spent over 35 years caring for many.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Beatrice and her husband Robert.
Joyce, will be lovingly remembered by her children, Laura (Myron), Wade, and Robin (Bob). Joyce, also known as Grams, MoMa, and Grandma, will be lovingly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Andrea, William, Chelsea, Andrew, Michael, Ava, Cole, and great-granddaughter, Lillian. One of her great joys in life was keeping up with the many events and interests in her grandchildren’s lives.
You have free articles remaining.
The family will hold a private celebration of Joyce’s life on Fri., Sept. 13.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Somers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.