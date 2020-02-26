Juanita Elaine Slayton Schofield

Just a small-town girl from Lavina, Montana, Juanita, aka Nita, ended up traveling the world before retiring to Billings 20 years ago. She lost her husband of 70 years, Don, 3 years ago but continued to travel and visit family until she passed rather quickly in, ironically her birthplace of Graham, Texas at the age of 93.

She met her sweetheart at MSU. They spent the next 15 years in California before Don tired of the grind and found new employment with the American Red Cross. This opportunity led to a life of travel and adventure from Germany to Alaska to Japan and San Diego. They shared their world with their three children Dawn, Stewart and Dane.

Nita was mostly a stay at home mom which suited her fine. She was an avid reader and enjoyed games as well as developed an addiction to chocolate and Mexican food. She was a people magnet wherever she lived, making friends effortlessly. Many of those friends remained close friends for life. Her sweet disposition was her calling card.

Nita was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved the Gospel and her Savior Jesus Christ. She held many callings over the years remaining a stalwart until the end. She was a great example to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.