Juanita Houglum, a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother passed from this life into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 4, at the age of 89, surrounded by her family.

Juanita was born on January 1, 1934 during the Great Depression in Dickinson, North Dakota, to Stanley and Alene Huffman. She attended school in Sidney, Montana, was the first Homecoming Queen of Eastern Montana College in Billings and graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in Elementary Education. Juanita loved children, learning and helping others, so it was natural that she pursued a career in teaching.

In 1955, Juanita married the love of her life, Leon Houglum in Sidney, Montana, and together they built a beautiful life centered around their family. Leon was a Naval Aviator, which required the family to move every couple of years across the United States. Mom would take care of everything from packing, settling in a house, enrolling us in school and getting everyone involved in extracurricular activities in each new community. She would stay up all night unpacking and decorating our bedrooms so we would feel at home immediately.

Juanita had a deep, unwavering faith in God, and taking care of her family was her passion. She was loving, kind, generous, wise and always had a smile on her face with twinkling eyes. Her delightful wit and humor kept everyone tickled and laughing in her presence.

Juanita (Neena to her grandchildren) loved to teach her grandchildren to cook, dance, golf, and play never-ending games of Monopoly. Neena always watched college and professional sporting events with her grandchildren and their friends, and enjoyed eating their delivered pizza. Juanita was involved with following and cheering on her grandchildren in all their endeavors in life. She and Leon were their biggest fans.

Juanita was a volunteer at St. Vincent Hospital, several local social organizations and charities.

She was Past Queen of Bath Zabbia Temple 21 Daughters of the Nile and a member of Billings Friendship Chapter Order of the Eastern Star. Both Juanita and Leon were passionately committed to giving back and Juanita played an active and supportive role in the causes dear to Leon, as well.

After Leon's passing, Juanita lived with and was cared for by her daughter Laura Lee. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Laura Lee (Charles) Rose, Billings; her son, Bill (Pamela) Houglum, California; her grandsons: Cody (Brittney) Rose and Benjamin (Micah) Rose; her granddaughter, Kiana Houglum;

and her great-grandchildren: Leo Rose, Isabella Rose and Lilly Rose. Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, her granddaughter, Rachel Lee Rose, her brother, Pat Huffman, and sister, Kay Will.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Stillwater Hospice who helped our family give compassionate and exceptional care to our beloved Neena, and prior to that, to our dad, Leon. Mom was the best mom and grandma a person could have and we were all very blessed to be her family. Her life will always resonate in each of ours.

A Celebration of Juanita's life will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at Mountview Cemetery, 1704 Central Avenue, Billings, MT.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Daughters of the Nile Foundation, 6705 Mesa Drive, Austin TX, 78731-2817. Daughters of the Nile Foundation has supported the Shriners Hospitals for Children for 100 years, and was a cause very near and dear to Juanita.

Online condolences can be emailed to www.bigskyreading@gmail.com Memories and condolences can also be shared with the family at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.