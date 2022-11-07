 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juanita Mae Bennett

Juanita Mae Bennett

Juanita Mae Bennett, aka Mother Bennett, passed early Thursday morning, Nov. 3, at her home, with her doting husband at her side. She never did like early mornings.

Born in Plainview, Illinois, in 1934, her stories of growing up as an only child were always entertaining. Time spent with her cousins enticed her to want 12 children! Mother Bennett moved to Montana in 1988 as Dad continued his career on the railroad.

They attended St. Patrick's Catholic Church. An amazing nurse, a devoted wife of 65 years, mother of five children and grandmother of two, her life revolved around God and family. Preceded by her son, Michael, and grandson, Joshua, Juanita lost a lot of her heart.

For all who knew this feisty woman, the funeral service is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. There will be no reception, and she requested a private burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Montana Rescue Mission, 2902 Minnesota Ave., Billings, MT 59101.

