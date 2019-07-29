Heaven gained a beautiful angel on the evening of July 26, 2019. Juanita Mercedes Brown was born Feb. 25, 1930 in Billings to Robert Samuel Brown and Eula Mae (Cantrell) Brown. She attended Taft, Garfield, McKinley, and Lincoln schools. Juanita worked for Northern Hotel and Venetian Blind Company. When Juanita worked at the Venetian Blind Company she was able to buy her first dress and help her Mom with groceries as she hated using the war rations.
Juanita met the love of her life, Charles Rollie Gramley on a blind date. Charles and Juanita were married August 6, 1949. This union lasted 62 years until the death of Rollie in 2011. Juanita is survived by her children Wilfred (Linda) Gramley; Karon (Don) Wiens; Sharon Marttila; Cheryl (Ron) Brown; Sharla (Ken) Mather; Rollie (Karen) Gramley; and Michael (Anthony) Gramley. In addition to raising her children and nurturing her grandchildren, Juanita loved and cared for many other children in the Billings area.
Juanita is preceded in death by her husband Rollie; parents; brothers Robert Hume, Charles Hume, Harry Hume, Jack Hume, and Harold Scauffle; sister Elma Yetter; and son-in-law Kim Marttila.
A celebration of life for Juanita will be August 1 at 11 am at Smith Downtown Chapel with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, MT. Condolences for the family may be shared at smithfuneralchapels.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.