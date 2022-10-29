Juanita Rockstad, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 26.
Juanita was raised in Laurel with her 15 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1970. In 1971, Juanita married Rev. Joe Rockstad and the two ministered throughout Montana and North Dakota for over 40 years, serving as senior pastors at Chapel of Hope in Lockwood for nearly 30 years. Retirement led them back to Joe's family farm in Williston, North Dakota.
Nearly five years later, Juanita moved back to Billings. She spent her time relaxing with her siblings and loving on her nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at her home church Chapel of Hope in Lockwood.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.