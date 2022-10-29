Juanita Rockstad

Juanita was raised in Laurel with her 15 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1970. In 1971, Juanita married Rev. Joe Rockstad and the two ministered throughout Montana and North Dakota for over 40 years, serving as senior pastors at Chapel of Hope in Lockwood for nearly 30 years. Retirement led them back to Joe's family farm in Williston, North Dakota.