Juanita Rockstad

Juanita Rockstad, of Billings, passed away on Oct. 26.

Juanita was raised in Laurel with her 15 brothers and sisters. She graduated from Laurel High School in 1970. In 1971, Juanita married Rev. Joe Rockstad and the two ministered throughout Montana and North Dakota for over 40 years, serving as senior pastors at Chapel of Hope in Lockwood for nearly 30 years. Retirement led them back to Joe's family farm in Williston, North Dakota.

Nearly five years later, Juanita moved back to Billings. She spent her time relaxing with her siblings and loving on her nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at her home church Chapel of Hope in Lockwood.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

