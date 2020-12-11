Juanita Willcutt

Juanita was the 1942 Big Horn County Rodeo Queen and carried a flag in the Frontier Days Parade in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She worked in Helena with the Bell Telephone Company and the State Board of Equalization where she recorded state warrants for the Secretary of State. She went back to Hardin, Montana, where she worked as the secretary for the County Attorney. There she met her husband, Harvey. She devoted her life to working alongside Harvey on the family's Milliron ranch south of Billings and raising her two children. This included homeschooling them until Yellowtail Dam was built and a bridge provided access to a public school.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Elsie Wodnik and husband Rick, grandson, Willis Wodnik and wife Torey, great-grandchildren Robbie and Sasha Wodnik, granddaughter, Rebecca Gould and husband Michael and great-granddaughters Nora and Maggie Gould all from Steamboat Springs, Colorado and grandson, Andrew Wodnik and wife Shannon,great-grandson Ben, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and son Bill Willcutt and wife Dolly Ann of Malta, Montana.

No formal memorial service is planned. For those who wish to make a donation in Juanita's name, please send a check to Casey's Pond Senior Living-Employees Appreciation Fund, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. She was surrounded by a wonderful team of associates who went out of their way to take care of her during this unsettling time of COVID-19. They made it possible for her to go back to her apartment from the hospital for hospice care so she could be surrounded by her family and the things most important to her. Arrangements in care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home in Steamboat Springs, CO.