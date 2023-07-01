U.S. District Court Judge Charles C. Lovell, Jr., died peacefully of natural causes on June 14, 2023, at his residence in Helena, with his wife, Catherine, and granddaughter, Madison Mattioli, by his side. He was 93 years old.

A public celebration of his life is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel Ballrooms at 835 Great Northern Blvd, Helena, MT 59601, with a dinner reception to follow. Cremation has taken place. Anderson Stevenson Wilke of Helena is handling the arrangements. A private graveside memorial with military honors will be conducted at a later date.

Judge Lovell contributed 64 years of his life in service to the law: 38 years with the title "judge," and 26 years as an attorney in private practice in Great Falls.

The Judge was known as "Chuck" to Catherine and their friends and fishing partners, as "Dad" to his children, and as "Grampa" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will always lovingly be known as "Uncle Charlie" to his dear nieces and nephews, and he is still "Juney," short for Charles C. Lovell, Jr., to his cousins and extended family. It was Dad's immense privilege and honor to have served the people of Montana as a federal trial judge. President Ronald Reagan appointed him to the position in March 1985, and the U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed the appointment. Dad took the oath of office on April 6, 1985. He maintained active status until April 6, 2021, when he stepped away from his chambers at the age of 91.

Dad's appointment and tenure as a federal trial judge resulted from the efforts of literally hundreds of Montanans who tirelessly supported him. At the top of this very long list was the late U.S. Rep. Ron Marlenee and his wife, Cindy. Ron would say in later years that Judge Lovell's appointment was his best decision. Senator Max Baucus described Dad at the time of his confirmation hearing as "one of Montana's truly distinguished native sons." Dad always appreciated the support of Sen. Baucus and Senator John Melcher.

After taking inactive status, and until his last breath, Judge Lovell wanted to remain useful and ready to contribute more to the federal court system. He read widely, studied the news of the day, and kept abreast of judicial decisions in the event (hope) he would be called back to active service. We loved that about our dad.

When asked, Judge Lovell would say that the thing he enjoyed most about being a federal judge was that every day presented an opportunity to do the right thing. When pressed on what he considered to be his most consequential decision, Judge Lovell would say, "It is the case before me right now."

Judge Lovell's legal hero was U.S. District Court Judge William Jameson of Billings, Montana. Judge Lovell humbly measured his own contribution, saying simply, "I did the best that I could with what I had to offer."

Dad's judicial career was punctuated by some of the most publicized cases of his era. When a Montana sheriff challenged the so-called Brady Bill, Judge Lovell sided with local law enforcement in declaring aspects of the bill unconstitutional. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed Judge Lovell's decision, but the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately affirmed the Judge's constitutional analysis, holding that Congress had "dragooned" Sheriff Jay Printz into serving its unfunded mandates.

Judge Lovell also issued the federal search arrest warrants that led law enforcement to the capture and prosecution of the "Unabomber," a domestic terrorist who, at the time, was the FBI's most wanted fugitive from justice. Judge Lovell and his local "court family" presided over defendant Theodore "Ted" Kaczynski's initial appearance amid the crush of local and national media coverage.

Judge Lovell also presided over numerous trials involving so-called "Montana Freemen" – a controversial group of anarchists who tried to disrupt civil government in Eastern and Central Montana. He also presided over complex litigation arising from riots at the Montana State Prison. You can learn more about Dad's career below:

Video: Oral History of Judge Charles C. Lovell, U.S. District Court for the District of Montana, The Ninth Judicial Circuit Historical Society,http://player.piksel.tech/p/kq649w48.

J. Beth Baker, A Tribute To The Honorable Charles C. Lovell, 83 Mont. L. Rev.223 (2022), https://scholarworks.umt.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=2500&context=mlr.

Court Announcement: United States District Court family is saddened to announce that Senior United States District Court Judge Charles C. Lovell passed away inHelena, Montana, on June 14, 2023, at the age of 93,https://www.mtd.uscourts.gov/sites/mtd/files/Lovell_Announcement.pdf.

Court Announcement: Senior United States District Court Judge Charles C. Lovell to take inactive senior status after 36 years of service on the federal bench, https://www.mtd.uscourts.gov/sites/mtd/files/Court%20Announcement%20-%20Judge%20Lovell%20to%20Inactive%20Status.pdf.

Judge Charles Lovell Reflects on his love for the law,Nolan Lister, April 18, 2021, https://helenair.com/news/local/outgoing-us-judge-charles-lovell-reflects-on-his-love-for-the-law/article_37bdd196-b6c8-5089-8c4a-ea4930b8dbef.html#tncms-source=login.

Dad embraced all court personnel as "the court family," and treated each with dignity and as a friend. Of special note are Jean Smith, who retired as his court administrator, Bernie Hubley, a federal prosecutor who regularly appeared before him, and U.S. Marshal Chuck Pesta, who was a good friend and very protective of the Judge. Bernie and Chuck were regular fixtures at birthday barbeques and family gatherings in honor of the Judge. In addition, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton was a good friend who, with Chuck, visited Dad after he took inactive status.

Judge Lovell had unique relationships with each of the law clerks he hired over the years. One of his clerks, Paul Franz, preceded the Judge in death. The mention of Paul's name would bring tears to Dad's eyes. Each clerk held a special place in Judge Lovell's heart. Dad was grateful for each of their individual contributions to the court, and for their friendship. We would like to note Margaret Bentwood, who served as his law clerk for two decades, Mike Lahr, Kurt Alme, and, of course, Beth Baker, Dad's first law clerk and longtime friend, who is now an associate justice of the Montana Supreme Court.

Dad was born September 10, 1929, in Anaconda, Montana. He was the first-born son of Charles C. Lovell, Sr. and his wife, the former Gladys M. Clemens. Dad's faith, work ethic and devotion to his family and our nation were forged by the realities of the Great Depression and World War II.

Lovell and his younger brother, Jack E. Lovell, attended public schools in Deer Lodge until Dad started his freshman year in high school. During that time, Dad held many jobs, carrying newspapers for two news outlets, bussing tables in his parents' cafe', and working as an usher, billboard man, and projection man at the Rialto Theater.

Dad and Jack moved with their parents to Missoula, where Dad was graduated from Missoula County High School in 1948. While in high school, he worked numerous jobs to support his family, including bussing tables at the Florence Hotel and working in lumber yards. He fought fires one summer for the U.S. Forest Service in north Idaho.

Dad was a freshman at Montana State University in Missoula when he married our mom, Maxine Carter, on December 17, 1949. In 1951, son Chris was born, and son Terry was born in 1953 after Dad had joined the U.S. Air Force. Dad served during the Korean War, and his service included a unique two-year deployment at U.S. bases north of the Arctic Circle.

As a flight controller, Dad received an official commendation for skillfully guiding an endangered plane and crew to a safe landing by radio communications during an arctic storm that limited visibility. This occurred in the days before planes were fitted with instruments to assist in landing in bad weather. The landing procedure that Dad improvised was so risky that Dad's superior officers privately admonished him to never try anything like that again, while they publicly commended him for his actions and the successful outcome. The imperiled crew undoubtedly appreciated the assist from the willing Montanan trying to save his fellow airmen.

When he returned to Missoula after his wartime service, Dad became a licensed real estate agent and established a successful real estate appraisal business before entering law school. He believed that the Montana State University School of Law, under the leadership of its beloved Dean, John Sullivan, was the "Harvard of the West."

Dad and his five classmates in the graduating class of 1959 would go on to build impactful, if not historic, legal careers. The classmates enjoyed many reunions together and their long association produced many fond memories.

After law school, Dad moved his family to Great Falls, where he practiced 26 years for the law firm of Church, Harris, Johnson, and Williams. His third son, Lance, and daughter, Lisa, were born in 1960 and 1962 respectively.

While in private practice, Dad had the privilege of representing many dozens of clients across the state. In addition, Dad had at various times represented each branch of Montana's government. He was retained by the Montana Attorney General to serve as the State's chief legal counsel. In that role, he successfully defended the validity of the state's 1972 Constitution – perhaps one of the most consequential court cases in state history.

In the 1950's and 1960's, Dad loved to take his family fishing for Pacific salmon off Vancouver, resulting in many adventures in his 14-foot aluminum boat, a few of which turned into tales of "survival on the high seas." Raising his family and building his thriving private practice, however, prevented him from spending the time he longed to spend there.

When our mom was diagnosed with cancer in 1978, Dad began a new chapter as her primary care provider. As Mom's health deteriorated over the years, Dad's care increased. Daily, Dad would fix Mom's breakfast, leave the courthouse at noon to prepare her lunch, and then after work fix Mom's dinner. Mom and Dad had been married nearly 44 years when Mom passed away in 1994. Dad's heart was broken and for a time we feared we'd lose him, too. These were dark days for our family.

A new dawn broke for Dad, however, when he decided to again pursue salmon off Vancouver Island. He decided to buy a proper, ocean-going vessel this time, leaving the 14-footer to the duck ponds of Montana. Dad began to share his pelagic passion with family friend, Catherine M. Rubie, who had lost her first husband, Charles, years earlier. They made an outstanding team and Dad eventually asked Catherine to be his First Mate. They were married aboard his boat, the "Junebug," on September 27, 1998.

The pair became inseparable adventurers, seemingly growing younger and more active in their 70s and 80s. In Helena and at their winter residence in Sun City West, Arizona, Dad and Catherine could be routinely spotted walking their neighborhoods with their trekking poles. In the summers, they were on the West Coast and at their "fishing shack" on the west side of Vancouver Island.

Dad and Catherine may have cruised more ocean miles and caught more salmon over those two decades than most people would in their lifetimes. They were aided and abetted by many of their children and grandchildren, as well as by dear friends made on the salt water. Chief among these loving friends were Marvin and LaVonne Milosevich, Captain Dick Cook, and Gail and Leon Walter. Dad cherished his friendship with each, and he celebrated their lives well-lived.

The family would also like to recognize Dr. Dennis Palmer and his wife, Laurinda, both of Helena. Dr. Palmer has been a lifelong best friend to Chris since they were in high school together and he and Laurinda were close to Dad and Catherine.

Dad was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine, his parents, Charles and Gladys; his brother, Jack, and Jack's wife, Carole (Dobak) Lovell, his grand nephews, Brandon and Blaine Lovell, his cousins, Darlene Forson (Dick) of Deer Lodge, Montana, Madonna Furthmyer (Roy) of Anaconda, Montana, Lala Pusich (Frank)of Kalispell, Montana, Rosie Kloker of Anaconds, Montana, Tom (Ellen) Kloker of Anaconda, Montana, Jay Anderson of Pocatello, Idaho, Beverly Lovell Peterson of Hamilton, Montana, his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous other relatives.

In addition to his court family and dear friends, Dad is survived by his three sons, Charles Christopher "Chris" Lovell of Cold Spring, New York; Terrence Jeffery "Terry" Lovell (Shannon) of Prescott, Arizona; and Lance Lovell (Julie) of Billings, Montana; his daughter, Lisalyn Lovell (Mark Mattioli) of Helena, Montana; his six grandsons, Charles Christopher Beowoulf "Wolf" Lovell, of New York, Jake Decker "Jake-a-rooneybird" Lovell of Billings, Montana, Charlie Michael Lovell of Palo Alto, California, Max Lovell Mattioli (Jocelyn) of Helena, Montana; Marcus Charles Mattioli (Miranda) of Medford, Oregon, and Jared Stone (Angela) of Mesa, Arizona; his three granddaughters, Ashley Lynne Lovell of New York, Terri Jessica "T.J." Lovell of Prescott, Arizona, and Madison Lovell Mattioli (Jason Helland) of Helena, Montana; his three great-granddaughters, Aaliyah, Aamaya, and Rowan Mattioli NoRunner; his great-grandson, Knox Mattioli Helland; his cousins, Bill Lovell (Kathy) of Butte, Montana, John Lovell (Kelly) of Butte, Montana; Julie Jaksha (Steve), of Butte, Montana; John Anderson of Dillon, Montana; Joy Anderson Kimball (Ed), of Chico, California; Dottie Zimmerman of Anaconda, Montana; and Dave Kloker (Donna) of Nashua, Montana; and his beloved nieces and nephews, Jami Marie Iddings (Dennis) of Seal Rock, Oregon; Jack Clemens "JC" "Jace" Lovell (Gerri) of Trout Creek, Montana, Franklin James

"Frank" Lovell of Trout Creek, Montana, and Kelly Marie Sullivan (Dan) of Missoula, Montana, and many other relatives.

A special thank you to the certified nursing assistants and nursing staff in the Garnet community at Touchmark in Helena for their excellent care of the Judge since February of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the National Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of the Judge's great-nephews Brandon and Blaine Lovell, or to Eagle Mount Billings in honor of his grandson, Jake Decker Lovell. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Judge Lovell.