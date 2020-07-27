Judith A. Sather

Judy Sather, 77, of Missoula passed away July 23, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. She was under Hospice care at her daughter's home. She was born March 16, 1943, in Billings and graduated Billings Senior June of 1961. Her parents were Melvin and Hazel Davis. She is survived by her Husband of 57 years, Tim; two daughters, Karen and Pam, Boise, Idaho; brother Allan Davis (Caryl) Casper, Wyoming; sister Sherri Linger, Simpsonville, South Carolina, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.