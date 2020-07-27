Judith A. Sather
0 entries

Judith A. Sather

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Judy Sather, 77, of Missoula passed away July 23, 2020, in Boise, Idaho. She was under Hospice care at her daughter's home. She was born March 16, 1943, in Billings and graduated Billings Senior June of 1961. Her parents were Melvin and Hazel Davis. She is survived by her Husband of 57 years, Tim; two daughters, Karen and Pam, Boise, Idaho; brother Allan Davis (Caryl) Casper, Wyoming; sister Sherri Linger, Simpsonville, South Carolina, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Sather as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News