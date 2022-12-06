Judith Adams Moos passed peacefully on November 20, at Bella Terra of Billings; she was 77. Judy is survived by her sisters Toni L Morgan and Kim M (Robert) Barnes, nephews John M (Kristie) Frontczak, William A (Tracey)Morgan, III, and Daniel S (Angie) Frontczak. She was predeceased by her husband Dennis, her first husband, Russell Smith Adams Jr, and sister Jane Frontczak.

Judy was born on September 13, 1945 in Boca Raton, Florida, to Charles and Helen (Urbanos) McCall. The family moved to Washington, DC, and later to Montgomery County, Maryland. Judy graduated Poolesville High School in 1963, and earned her CPA accreditation after graduating from Benjamin Franklin University, c1967.

Judy worked her way through school as accountant for her family's custom cabinetry business (McCall Millwork, Inc) in Shady Grove, Maryland. She joined Bond Beebe, working for the mid-size accounting firm in the 1960's and 70's, but longed to travel and see the rest of the country - perhaps meet a 'tall cowboy' - and dreamed of running her own business.

Taking most of a year traveling through the west, she landed in Billings, MT in 1975, where she worked for Exxon Corporation refinery as an accountant.

There she met her first husband to be Russell Adams, a rep for Dupont. They were married (1981) only months before Russ was tragically killed in a small aircraft accident. After Exxon, Judy worked for CPA firm Smith Berkland in Billings.

In an art show in Big Timber's Crazy Mountain Art & Antiques store Judy mether tall cowboy, shop owner Dennis Moos. They were married in 1989.

Together they were owner/proprietors of several businesses in Big Timber, including Moos Concrete Construction, Depot Storage, and the antique store/framing businesses.

Cremation has taken place and family's memorial will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider gifts to St John's United Hospice Billings, P.E.O. Chapter CD, or the charity of your choice.