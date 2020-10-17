 Skip to main content
Judith Ann Goodman
Judith Ann Goodman was born March 12, 1935, on the family farm in Plentywood, Montana, to Ida and Judd Goodman.

Judy graduated High School in Plentywood in 1953, went to college for two years in Fort Collins, Colorado, then returned to Billings where she worked as a legal secretary for the Moulton-Bellingham law firm for many years. She married Paul Roby in 1957 and they had two sons: Scott, born in 1959 and Judd, born in 1962.

She is survived by her son, Scott, granddaughters Brennan (Florida) and Hayley, and great-grandson Jackson, all of Billings.

A special thank you to the staff at Living Legacy for the wonderful care they provided to Judy.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Landon's Legacy Foundation, P.O. Box 80542, Billings, MT 59108.

