Judith Metzger went to be with the Lord on August 27th, 2019. She was born December 4th, 1940, in Custer, MT to Jake and Elizabeth Bernhardt. She graduated from Laurel High School.
Judy married her love Melvin Metzger Sr. in December 1959. They had three children; Melvin (Silvia) Jr., Kimberly (Lee Hoch), and son David Metzger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Jerry Berhnhardt, and sister Jeanne Ward.
She is survived by her children and six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her faithful companion dog Elvis.
Judy and Mel purchased the Melstone Bar & Cafe in 1991 and she retired in 2009. She was very active with the Melstone Senior Center. Enjoying life to its fullest!
"Mom, you will be deeply missed. The Lord has gained a wonderful Angel.”
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 2:00 pm, in Melstone at the Community Center, Smith Funeral Chapel is handling the services.
