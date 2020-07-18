Judith Cole

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Judith Cassidy Cole, 81, went to heaven on July 12, 2020. Judy was born on Nov. 3, 1938 to Charles and Wally Cassidy in St. Paul, Minnesota. The family settled in Montana. She graduated from Forsyth high school.

Judy married Norris 'Mack' Cole in 1962. After a two-year stint in Belem, Brazil, she spent the next years moving wherever Mack's career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs took them. They retired on the family ranch near Hysham and spent 20 years there before moving back to Billings.

Judy's English and Journalism teaching career spanned from Billings Central, to Shepherd, and finally Senior High School. She also enjoyed time spent in Helena as a Senator's wife.

Judy leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Mack, and their three children, nine grandchildren, and one great grandchild. Margret (JD) Lopez, Carlos & Joshua of Fairfield, California. Cathy (Bryan) Ratzburg, Cole, Kamron, & Rebecca of Sunburst, Montana. Cass (Deb) Cole, Rachel, Shane, Allyson, Casey, & Great Grandson Kashton of Billings. Sister Kathleen Bloom, Brothers Tom (Pat) Cassidy & Mike (Lorene) Cassidy.

Funeral services pending until we can all gather to celebrate Judy's life. Please make a donation to your favorite charity in Judy's memory. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

