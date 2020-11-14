 Skip to main content
Judith Elaine Wolf
Judith Elaine Wolf

Oct. 8, 1940–Oct. 24, 2020, Woodinville, Washington.

Judie was born to Margaret and Claude Haverland in Billings. While still in high school, she worked at St. Vincent Hospital and discovered her passion of caring for the sick and the suffering.

In 1961 Judie graduated from the Carroll College 4-year Nursing Program and married Dan Wolf in Great Falls. Together, they raised sons Scott and Doug, during which Judie chose to be a stay-at-home mom. In 1975 she resumed her career, becoming a certified CCU nurse for the next two decades at Columbus Hospital.

Judie completed the Master Gardener Program and maintained large vegetable and flower gardens for 50 years. In 2013, Dan and Judie moved to Woodinville, Washington, to be near their sons and grandchildren. EvergreenHealth Hospice Care in Kirkland, Washington, provided comfort for Judie during her final days.

Judie is survived by sons Scott and Doug, five grandchildren, and brothers Patrick Kindsfater of Billings and Richard Haverland of Portales, New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan in 2015.A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Snoqualmie, Washington.

