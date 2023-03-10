Her circle of life is complete: Judith Lynne Shorey Forseth, 75, was welcomed by Ladd and Lois (Schreck) Shorey on Columbus Day in 1947. Because the hospital in Yellowstone Park where her father was employed by NPS was closed in winter, she was delivered in Livingston, a fourth generation Montanan. But she resided in Mammoth Hot Springs, WY, as a baby on Officer's Row, and her ashes have found their final resting place nearby. Shortly after birth, she moved with her father's government transfer to Heart Mountain, WY, where he helped to dismantle the infamous internment camp, then to Great Falls and finally Billings, MT. She attended Grand Ave, Rose Park Elementary, Lewis and Clark Junior High, and West High, graduating in 1966. She was very active in National Honor Society, Kadence Klub, A Cappella Choir and Thespians. She was proud to win Best Supporting Actress at State as a senior.
She married Eivind B. Forseth June 10, 1967, and together they attended MSUB, formerly Eastern Montana College. She graduated in 1970 and signed a contract to teach English at Billings West High. Instead, she followed her husband to graduate school at NAU in Flagstaff, AZ, where she began her teaching career. Overall, she taught English and journalism for 38 years in Arizona, Nebraska, Texas, and Montana, retiring from Billings West High in 2008. Highlights of her career included being the first teacher of the jail school for incarcerated juveniles under a pilot program in Yellowstone County, teaching freshmen composition at MSUB, being awarded a summer fellowship in journalism at Harvard University, and advising the West High newspaper and yearbook where she closed the dark room, substituted digital photography, sent the paper to the publisher by PDFs to a website at the Livingston Enterprise, and had the first high school newspaper in Montana to publish in full color. She always credited her wonderful students and thoroughly enjoyed all the new things they taught her; she happily spent many hours in the evenings, weekends and holidays proofing pages. Happy for hundreds of former students as they established careers and families, she kept up with them on social networking sites. More than life itself, she loved her family and was once described as a "fierce mother." Despite working full time, she made sure never to miss a recital, game, concert or play. Nothing made her prouder than when her son became an Army Ranger and Infantry Officer, and her daughter became an NCIS federal special agent, both deployed to the Middle East in the war on terror. When her son was disabled by an IED in the Iraq War, she spent two months at his bedside at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, overseeing his care. When she retired in 2008, she and her accomplished husband built a house on the Yellowstone River near Chico Hot Springs to host recovering veterans. She was passionate about politics and their impact on the less fortunate. She was honored to attend President Obama's inauguration as a guest of Senator Max Baucus. She loved living near Yellowstone Park, visiting every possible opportunity, especially Taco Tuesdays in winter and bemoaned the harassment and slaughter of her beloved bison. She was thrilled to become a grandmother, flying to Germany to welcome her grandson. She loved to travel, read anything and everything, watch documentaries, and attend any concert, play, or movie anywhere. She loved to learn, and she loved people. Never bored, she enjoyed everyone's life story; the family joke was that she could not hold a grudge, no matter how grievous the offense. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and beloved pets.
Proud of her lasting marriage, she is survived by her husband Eivind of 55.75 years in Hillsboro, OR, her daughter Larissa Forseth, a VA Counselor also of Hillsboro, her son Eivind (Tara) Forseth, and granddaughter Astrid, all of Camarillo, CA, and grandson Tristan, an Infantry Officer assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, her sister Patti Koch of Billings and nephew Kels Koch, the extended Forseth family, and her rescue dog Cool Hand Luke.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life is scheduled for March 21st, 4:30 p.m., at Prescott Hall on the RMC campus. A wake will follow immediately after at the Red Door on Grand Ave.
Jude would wish that you do a kindness for someone, or if a memorial send to the Judith L. (Shorey) Forseth Memorial Scholarship at MSU Billings, 1500 University Drive, Billings 59101, or msubfoundation.com.
