She married Eivind B. Forseth June 10, 1967, and together they attended MSUB, formerly Eastern Montana College. She graduated in 1970 and signed a contract to teach English at Billings West High. Instead, she followed her husband to graduate school at NAU in Flagstaff, AZ, where she began her teaching career. Overall, she taught English and journalism for 38 years in Arizona, Nebraska, Texas, and Montana, retiring from Billings West High in 2008. Highlights of her career included being the first teacher of the jail school for incarcerated juveniles under a pilot program in Yellowstone County, teaching freshmen composition at MSUB, being awarded a summer fellowship in journalism at Harvard University, and advising the West High newspaper and yearbook where she closed the dark room, substituted digital photography, sent the paper to the publisher by PDFs to a website at the Livingston Enterprise, and had the first high school newspaper in Montana to publish in full color. She always credited her wonderful students and thoroughly enjoyed all the new things they taught her; she happily spent many hours in the evenings, weekends and holidays proofing pages. Happy for hundreds of former students as they established careers and families, she kept up with them on social networking sites. More than life itself, she loved her family and was once described as a "fierce mother." Despite working full time, she made sure never to miss a recital, game, concert or play. Nothing made her prouder than when her son became an Army Ranger and Infantry Officer, and her daughter became an NCIS federal special agent, both deployed to the Middle East in the war on terror. When her son was disabled by an IED in the Iraq War, she spent two months at his bedside at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, overseeing his care. When she retired in 2008, she and her accomplished husband built a house on the Yellowstone River near Chico Hot Springs to host recovering veterans. She was passionate about politics and their impact on the less fortunate. She was honored to attend President Obama's inauguration as a guest of Senator Max Baucus. She loved living near Yellowstone Park, visiting every possible opportunity, especially Taco Tuesdays in winter and bemoaned the harassment and slaughter of her beloved bison. She was thrilled to become a grandmother, flying to Germany to welcome her grandson. She loved to travel, read anything and everything, watch documentaries, and attend any concert, play, or movie anywhere. She loved to learn, and she loved people. Never bored, she enjoyed everyone's life story; the family joke was that she could not hold a grudge, no matter how grievous the offense. She was preceded in death by her mother and father and beloved pets.