Judith Hockstad Miller McGuire

MESA, AZ - Judy was born in Cadillac, MI to Mina and William Hockstad (both deceased). The family moved to the Madison area when Judy was a teenager. She married Bob Miller (deceased) and had two children, Ellen (deceased) and David.Judy earned her teaching degree from the University of Wisconsin. After teaching for two years, Judy went back to school and earned her masters degree in social work. Judy was a lifelong learner. Judy worked for the State of Wisconsin for 28 years. She retired in 2000 to take care of her husband, Jim McGuire (deceased), the love of her life. Judy and Jim lived in McFarland for 26 years.

Judy had many friends in the Madison area. Her favorite group met monthly for lunch. Judy had many passions including reading (Moby Dick was her favorite),swimming, love of animals and charity work. Judy swam every day the YMCA pool was open. She volunteered at the library, pet hospital, Luke House and the senior center.

Judy moved to Mesa, AZ three years ago to be closer to her stepdaughter, Tammy McGuire Florio. Judy loved visits from her granddaughter Laura and Laura's five year old daughter, Stella. Their visit was the highlight of Judy's week. Being a transplant to Arizona, Judy loved the sun. It was never too hot for her to enjoy sitting outside.

Judy had a rare gift of making you feel welcome. Judy was kind to everyone. She was always positive and encouraging. Her chuckle was endearing and she laughed easily.Her later health issues slowed her down, but never dimmed her spirit. Her precious son, David, spent the last weeks of Judy's life with her.

Judy passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022.