Judith Holle-LaRue
April 24, 1943 – April 6, 2021
Judith Holle-LaRue passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2021. Born Judith Ann Ramsey, in Billings, Judie spent the entirety of her life in ‘The Magic City'. A graduate of Billings Senior High, class of 1961, Judie went on to work for The Montana Power Company for over thirty years. Friendly and outgoing, wherever she might be in Billings, Judie always knew someone who knew someone... Her family and friends will miss her dearly. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned for this summer. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
