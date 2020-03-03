Judith I. (Redding) Reed

Born July 14, 1942 in Hardin, Montana, to Coil and Irene (Hoffman) Redding of Sarpy Creek. The eleventh child of twelve, she grew up in the hills of Sarpy country, southeast of Hardin, on the family farm and ranch. Judy attended the one room Wolf School until the death of her mother in the fall of 1953. The family then moved to Hardin for the school year and summers out on Sarpy. Judy moved to Denver during the fall of 1956 and lived with her sisters Joan and Dorothy and graduated from East High School in 1959. After graduating she began her career working secretarial duties for a GM dealership and then on to New York Life.
Judy moved back to Montana in May 1961 and met Ronnie Reed while “dragging The Point” in downtown Billings. They married on July 22, 1961. Judy resumed her career working for Shell Oil and then Texaco. Judy and Ronnie had Shawn in 1962 and Kellie in 1963. In 1966 they purchased five acres in the Heights and built their home on Bitterroot Drive.
You have free articles remaining.
In the early 1970's, Judy began her civil service career with the U.S. Geological Survey, then transferred to the Bureau of Land Management Oil and Gas Leasing as an adjudicator. In 1986 Judy accepted a promotion to Chief Adjudication Officer and then Land Law Examiner for BLM in Washington, D.C. About five years later she transferred to Rawlins, Wyoming, for the BLM as Assistant District Manager. By 1993 Judy moved to Yuma, Arizona, where she was the Colorado River District Manager before finishing out her career in Phoenix and retiring from BLM in 1997.
Over the last 22 years, Judy and Ronnie spent their summers at their home in the Billings Heights and winters at their home in central Phoenix. From London to the interior of Mexico, Alaska to Argentina, Maui to Portugal and Italy, Judy got to see different points of the world with her family.
Judy is survived by her beloved cat Coco; her children, Shawn and Kellie of Phoenix; brothers Leonard, Tom, and Jerry; sisters Dorothy and Patricia, and many, many nieces and nephews.
Services are Friday, March 6 at Dahl Funeral Chapel in Billings at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Mountview Cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.