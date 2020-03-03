Judith I. (Redding) Reed

Born July 14, 1942 in Hardin, Montana, to Coil and Irene (Hoffman) Redding of Sarpy Creek. The eleventh child of twelve, she grew up in the hills of Sarpy country, southeast of Hardin, on the family farm and ranch. Judy attended the one room Wolf School until the death of her mother in the fall of 1953. The family then moved to Hardin for the school year and summers out on Sarpy. Judy moved to Denver during the fall of 1956 and lived with her sisters Joan and Dorothy and graduated from East High School in 1959. After graduating she began her career working secretarial duties for a GM dealership and then on to New York Life.

Judy moved back to Montana in May 1961 and met Ronnie Reed while “dragging The Point” in downtown Billings. They married on July 22, 1961. Judy resumed her career working for Shell Oil and then Texaco. Judy and Ronnie had Shawn in 1962 and Kellie in 1963. In 1966 they purchased five acres in the Heights and built their home on Bitterroot Drive.

