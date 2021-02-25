 Skip to main content
Judith 'Judy' H. (Johnson) Hanson
Judith 'Judy' H. (Johnson) Hanson

Judith 'Judy' H. (Johnson) Hanson

Judith ‘Judy' H. (Johnson) Hanson passed away peacefully on February 23, 2021.

Funeral is 10:00 a.m. Monday at Our Savior's Lutheran in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Livestreaming of funeral available at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com.

