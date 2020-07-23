Judith K. Brown Gaught
Judith K. Brown Gaught, 73, of Billings, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Eagle Cliff Manor. She was born in Fairfax, Oklahoma on Sept. 29, 1946, a daughter of Merriman E. and Nadine F. (Clark) Brown.

Judith is survived by her sister Beverly Brownfield, and 2 sons, David Brown, and Clark Brown.

As per her request, Judith will be cremated and interred privately at Mountview Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, no public services are scheduled.

