Judith Lee Scheafer

Judy died July 31, and a memorial service and celebration of life will be held for Judy on August 25, At 11 a.m. Faith Community Church, 1267 Road 18 (Hwy 294) Powell, WY. Interment - Burial of Judy's ashes, 10 a.m. August 25, Crown Hill Cemetery. Full obituary can be read at www.thompsonfuneral.net.
