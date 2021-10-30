 Skip to main content
Judith Lynn Toth
Judith Lynn Toth

Judith Lynn Toth, 78, passed away at her home in Billings on Oct. 18, 2021. She was born on Dec. 12, 1942 to Howard and DeErla Sankbeil in Canton, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Heights Family Funeral Home in Billings.

For a full obit or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.

