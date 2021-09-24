 Skip to main content
Judy Blakeslee Nielsen
Jan. 19, 1943 - Sept. 8, 2021

Photo with daughter Nikki Jo. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life Sept. 25, 2021, Rocky Mountain College Chapel, 1511 Poly Drive, Billings, MT at 1 p.m. Complete obituary Morris 406-248-3925 or email: morris.nielsenjr@gmail.com.

