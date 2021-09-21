 Skip to main content
Judy Blakeslee Nielsen
Judy Blakeslee Nielsen

Judy Blakeslee Nielsen

Photo with daughter Nikki Jo

Photo with daughter Nikki Jo. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life Sept. 25, 2021, Rocky Mountain College Chapel, 1511 Poly Drive, Billings, MT at 1 p.m. Complete obituary Morris 406-248-3925 or email: morris.nielsenjr@gmail.com

