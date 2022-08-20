Judy Buflod, of Billings, passed away on July 24th at age 76 in Bozeman, Montana. She bravely fought cancer for over 5 years and to attest to her strength she was in the top 6% survival rate for NSCLC with brain and bone metastasis.

Judy Bubnash Buflod was born on December 2, 1945 to Nick and Josephine Bubnash in Chester, Montana. She was the 3rd of seven children raised on a farm south of Joplin. Judy attended Hay Coulee School through the end of 8th grade and then went to high school in Joplin where she graduated in 1963.

After high school, Judy attended Northern Montana College in Havre where she studied Medical Secretary and graduated in 1965. From there, her first job was in Miles City at Holy Rosary Hospital as a Medical Secretary until 1972. Judy then worked as a desk clerk at the Miles Howard Hotel/Greyhound Bus Depot in Miles City until 1977.

It was in Miles City that Judy met her husband Carl Buflod when he was home from his tour of duty in Vietnam. They were married October 31, 1970 in Miles City. In 1977 Judy and Carl moved to Colstrip where she worked for 18 years for Montana Power as an Administrative Specialist. After layoffs at the plant, Judy and Carl moved to Billings in 1996. Judy then went back to May Technical College where she earned her second degree as a Medical Secretary/Information Processing though she did not go back into the field after completion.

In her younger years Judy enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, riding motorcycle and she played on a bowling league in Colstrip. She enjoyed travelling, especially to visit with family. Her notable trips were to Washington DC, Nashville, Washington, California and South Dakota with multiple trips to Sturgis. She enjoyed cheering for both the MSU Bobcats and the UofM Grizzlies. Country-western music was her favorite and she always took advantage of seeing any artist who came to Billings. She also played the accordion in her teens and twenties. One of her highlights was attending her 50th college graduation ceremony at Northern Montana College in 2015.

The daily local news was always a favorite of Judy's and she subscribed for decades to the Liberty County Times in Chester, Montana and Forsyth News.

Judy was the matriarch of our family, never forgetting a birthday, anniversary or graduation. If anyone wanted to know what was going on with anyone else in the family you only had to call Judy. She took hundreds of photos documenting family events. Judy was very loving, generous and forgiving. Judy never retired. She worked as the beloved "lunch lady" at Beartooth Elementary School in Billings where she suffered a seizure in January ending her 14-year career with Sodexo. She loved the kids there and that was truly what kept Judy going.

Following her grand mal seizure in January, 2022, she moved to Bozeman, Montana to be closer to family and she lived at the Spring Creek Inn Memory Care Center until her death. Judy and her husband Carl were married 50 years, when Carl passed away from Covid in February 2021. Judy is preceded in death by her husband Carl, her parents Nick and Josephine Bubnash and sister Andrea Kinyon.

She is survived by her brother Nick Bubnash (Rose) of Columbia Falls, MT; sisters Sue Bubnash (Craig Smith) of Yakima, WA; Nancy Wuerth of Auburn, WA; Debra Harris of Missoula, MT and Connie Limesand (Gary) of Bozeman, MT, along with many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a graveside service is planned for Friday, August 26 at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT at 1 p.m., followed by a celebration of life at the Windmill & Bar51 from 3-5 p.m. in Billings. Donations may be made to Beartooth Elementary PTA Angel Fund; c/o Travis Niemeyer, Principal, 1345 Elaine St, Billings, MT 59105.