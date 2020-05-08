Judy G. Rustad
Judy G. Rustad

Judy passed away very unexpectedly in Missoula. Visitation services will be Friday, May 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home-Malta. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home-Malta. Funeral service will be live streamed at Wilderness Funeral Homes Facebook page.

