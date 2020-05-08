Judy G. Rustad

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Judy passed away very unexpectedly in Missoula. Visitation services will be Friday, May 9, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home-Malta. Funeral Service will be Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Wilderness Funeral Home-Malta. Funeral service will be live streamed at Wilderness Funeral Homes Facebook page.