Judy Irene (Harper) Sullivan

She fell in love with and married James Sullivan of Douglas Wyoming in 1966 and raised three daughters. After divorcing in 1986, Judy followed her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She graduated in 1993 from the Montana State University and passed the Nursing Board later that same year. She spent the next several years as a traveling night nurse. In 1998, Judy moved to Hot Springs Arkansas where she worked in Hot Springs and Little Rock until 2012 when she moved to Montana. She was a part time nurse in Hardin Montana while living with two of her sisters. In 2019, Judy moved to Kalispell, Montana.