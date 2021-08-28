Judy Irene (Harper) Sullivan, 72, of Kalispell, Montana, joined her Heavenly Father on August 18, 2021. Born in Roundup, Montana on August 17, 1949, Judy was the oldest of five children born to Edward Harper (deceased) and Maida (Ashcraft) Burnett (deceased).
She fell in love with and married James Sullivan of Douglas Wyoming in 1966 and raised three daughters. After divorcing in 1986, Judy followed her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse. She graduated in 1993 from the Montana State University and passed the Nursing Board later that same year. She spent the next several years as a traveling night nurse. In 1998, Judy moved to Hot Springs Arkansas where she worked in Hot Springs and Little Rock until 2012 when she moved to Montana. She was a part time nurse in Hardin Montana while living with two of her sisters. In 2019, Judy moved to Kalispell, Montana.
Judy is survived by her three daughters, Marlo Sullivan, Bridget (Ezra) McSharry and Cammi Sullivan Peck; her grandchildren, Jessica Brieann (Ryan) Ellis, Alexis Peck, Gabriel Peck, Samantha Ashton-Pharr and Brittany McSharry; and her great grandchildren Ronin Craven, Elleigh Ellis, Skarlette Galloway and Adalynd Galloway. She is also survived by her four siblings: Cathy (Michael) Lahey, Pamela (Robert-deceased) Edwards, Daniel (Eileen) Harper and Debbie Nordlund.
Per her wishes, she has been cremated and has requested that there be no service. The family thanks the community for their condolences and support.
