Judy Kay (Goddard) Frank

Judy Kay (Goddard) Frank, our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and Aunt passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021, following a stroke and other health complications. With family by her side she left this world to join her loving husband of 57 years in their eternal home.

Judy was born in Billings on May 17, 1944 to

Lee Roy and Fanchon Goddard. She was the youngest of 12 children. She attended schools in Reedpoint, Columbus, Billings.

She married Robert L Frank on Sept. 22, 1962, they lived in the Laurel area since then.

Judy enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, she was an avid crafter and seamstress. In her younger years she enjoyed camping, motorcycle riding and gardening. She was a life long member of the First Baptist Church, being very active in the early years.

Mom dearly loved her squirrels and chihuahuas. They were a bright spot in her later years.

We would like to thank the Riverstone Hospice House for the wonderful care and attention to detail that they provided our Mother in the last days of her life.