Judy Lackman
Judy Grace Henrickson came into this world with a smile on her face on Feb. 8, 1947, in Billings Montana. She was the daughter of Howard Henrickson and Grace Laverna Barnes Henrickson. Online video service will be Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. Please contact Craig at craigeubank@gmail.com for more information. For the full obit or leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
