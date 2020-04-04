Judy (Manweiler) Almanza, aka the Buggywhip Barber, said goodbye to her family and friends on March 27, 2020, to begin her peaceful journey in heaven.
Judy was born December 8, 1942, to Rosie and Alex Manweiler and raised on the family farm outside of Boyd, Montana. She was strong and independent; raising her two children while building a very successful business, Gentleman's Choice Barber Shop.
On April 30, 1995, Judy found her forever love when she married Cruz David Almanza. Cruz was everything she waited her whole life to find. Together they moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where they purchased their dream home and Judy reopened her barber shop, Gentleman's Choice. She retired in 2018 after 50 years of barbering.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate, Cruz Almanza; son, Kevin Lunceford; daughter, Toni Gauger (Doug); grandson, Daniel Gauger; stepdaughters, Theresa and Feline; brothers, Robert Manweiler and Mike Manweiler (Judy); and numerous other loving friends and family members.
Judy worked hard, loved fiercely, and lived life on her own terms. “When you speak of her, speak not with tears. For thoughts of her should not be sad. Let memories of times you shared give you comfort - for her life was rich because of you.” -Author Unknown
