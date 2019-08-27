Judy Ann Murphy passed away on August 25, 2019, at 9:44 a.m. in Billings at the age of 61. She was born Oct. 2, 1957, to Leonard and Alberta (Marx) Kick in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Judy attended Bangor High School in Wisconsin. She married Donald Murphy on Sept. 25, 1980, in Basel, Switzerland
Judy had strong faith. She held her friends and family close, as they were the most important part of her life. In her younger days, she enjoyed reading, hiking, cooking, and baking.
Judy was preceded in death by her father Leonard Kick of Bangor, Wisconsin; and brother Andy Kick of Onalaska, Wisconsin. She is survived by her mother Alberta Kick; husband Donald Murphy; sons: Elijah Murphy (Billings); Isaiah Murphy (Laurel); and Patrick Murphy (Shepherd); and daughters: Crystal Murphy (Billings); and Lisa Murphy (Livingston). She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Jade, Skyler, Desiree, Vincent, Hunter, Jim Mau, Litia Mau, Callista, Cadence, Kyla, Jack, Kailynne, Nolan, Cyrus, and Bennett; as well as her siblings: Debbie Kick (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Angie Stewart (Madison, Wisconsin); Agnes Dillenbeck (Walworth, Wisconsin); and Millie Kick (Bangor, Wisconsin).
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.