Judy Ann Murphy passed away on August 25, 2019, at 9:44 a.m. in Billings at the age of 61. She was born Oct. 2, 1957, to Leonard and Alberta (Marx) Kick in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Judy attended Bangor High School in Wisconsin. She married Donald Murphy on Sept. 25, 1980, in Basel, Switzerland

Judy had strong faith. She held her friends and family close, as they were the most important part of her life. In her younger days, she enjoyed reading, hiking, cooking, and baking.

Judy was preceded in death by her father Leonard Kick of Bangor, Wisconsin; and brother Andy Kick of Onalaska, Wisconsin. She is survived by her mother Alberta Kick; husband Donald Murphy; sons: Elijah Murphy (Billings); Isaiah Murphy (Laurel); and Patrick Murphy (Shepherd); and daughters: Crystal Murphy (Billings); and Lisa Murphy (Livingston). She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Jade, Skyler, Desiree, Vincent, Hunter, Jim Mau, Litia Mau, Callista, Cadence, Kyla, Jack, Kailynne, Nolan, Cyrus, and Bennett; as well as her siblings: Debbie Kick (Milwaukee, Wisconsin); Angie Stewart (Madison, Wisconsin); Agnes Dillenbeck (Walworth, Wisconsin); and Millie Kick (Bangor, Wisconsin).

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at Cremation & Funeral Gallery in Billings.

Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

